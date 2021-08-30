Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Buys 1,459 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,219 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 130,714 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.94. 219,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

