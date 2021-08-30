Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Short Interest Update

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,458,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 1,094,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

TBPMF stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Company Profile

Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-based drugs and treatments. The firm focuses on the ophthalmic, chronic pain, and oncology drug formulations. It also plans to commercialize terpene based products aimed towards the over-the-counter (OTC) and behind the counter (BTC) market.

