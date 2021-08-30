Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land makes up 4.1% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Texas Pacific Land worth $12,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPL shares. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:TPL traded up $33.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,415.00. 16,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,262. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,487.70.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

