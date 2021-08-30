Texas Yale Capital Corp. Makes New Investment in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of CPARU opened at $9.85 on Monday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

