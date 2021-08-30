Texas Yale Capital Corp. Makes New Investment in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of CMLT opened at $9.86 on Monday. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.10.

CM Life Sciences III Company Profile

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

