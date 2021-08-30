The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 107,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,290,135 shares.The stock last traded at $24.58 and had previously closed at $23.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKIN. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $734,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

