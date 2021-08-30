The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Purchased by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. The Cheesecake Factory accounts for approximately 0.4% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,217,000 after acquiring an additional 225,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,757,000 after purchasing an additional 67,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $45.79. 76,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,613. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.63.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

CAKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.54.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

