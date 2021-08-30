The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stake Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Gap were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPS. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,760,000 after buying an additional 28,465 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPS opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is -24.12%.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPS. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

