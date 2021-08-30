The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,543,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,560 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The Hershey by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,091. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.63. 570,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,864. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.