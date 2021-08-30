The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 722,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 5.8% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $230,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.38. 2,985,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $341.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.94.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

