The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Reduced by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 53.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

PNC opened at $194.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

