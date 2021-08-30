The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$99.00 by Analysts at CIBC

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TD. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.30.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$83.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$151.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$57.44 and a one year high of C$89.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$85.09.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total value of C$1,386,410.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,262,893.68. Also, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,081,776. Insiders sold a total of 193,824 shares of company stock valued at $16,920,073 in the last three months.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.