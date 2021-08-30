The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.19. The company had a trading volume of 418,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655,826. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

