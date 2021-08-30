The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Sells $8,940,582.14 in Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $8,940,582.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WEN stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on WEN. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,903,000 after buying an additional 2,494,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after buying an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 61.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,155,000 after buying an additional 1,403,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after buying an additional 1,359,943 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

