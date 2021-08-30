The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Sells $8,940,582.14 in Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $8,940,582.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
WEN stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on WEN. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,903,000 after buying an additional 2,494,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after buying an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 61.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,155,000 after buying an additional 1,403,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after buying an additional 1,359,943 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
