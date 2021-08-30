The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of The Western Union worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in The Western Union by 42.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 31.1% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

