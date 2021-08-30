Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.13). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings of ($1.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million.

TBPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

TBPH stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.38. 55,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,041. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.86. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $117,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.