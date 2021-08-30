Thomas Kimberly Sells 16,900 Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Senior Officer Thomas Kimberly sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total transaction of C$21,463.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at C$40.64.

TSE:ARG opened at C$1.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$1.61. The company has a market cap of C$228.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

