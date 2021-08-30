Thomas Kimberly Sells 16,900 Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Senior Officer Thomas Kimberly sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total transaction of C$21,463.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at C$40.64.
TSE:ARG opened at C$1.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$1.61. The company has a market cap of C$228.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29.
About Amerigo Resources
