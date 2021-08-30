TigerCash Trading Up 19.7% Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $867,787.37 and approximately $5.78 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TigerCash has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.82 or 0.00850903 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

