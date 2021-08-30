Tigress Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.59.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $146.52 on Friday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,521,719.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $50,596,011.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,123,284.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,246,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 607.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 235,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,187,000 after purchasing an additional 202,075 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $668,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

