Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of TLYS opened at $16.05 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $484.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $81,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

