TitanSwap Market Capitalization Reaches $369.92 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $369.92 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.93 or 0.00014199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

