Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,921,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,643,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,826,000 after purchasing an additional 296,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $59.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

