Todd Asset Management LLC Has $10.84 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

SRE opened at $131.86 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

