Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 28,534 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,534 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lennar worth $19,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lennar by 13.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $107.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

