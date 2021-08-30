Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 2,944 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth $31,717,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 197,329.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,621 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth $11,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 23.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 114,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NGG stock opened at $64.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.