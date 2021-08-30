Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,570 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $16,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in ORIX by 116.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ORIX by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ORIX during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 61.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in ORIX in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IX opened at $93.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $58.18 and a 12 month high of $94.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Several brokerages have commented on IX. TheStreet raised ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

