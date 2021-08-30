Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TOSYY stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.56. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

