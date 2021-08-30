Trading S.A. Ares Sells 111,229 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $661,812.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 33,407 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $195,765.02.

On Monday, August 16th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $38,698.69.

On Friday, August 13th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 52,031 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $322,592.20.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,158.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 56,528 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $315,991.52.

On Thursday, August 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $878,366.50.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,100 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $11,529.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $103,825.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 24,839 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $170,892.32.

On Thursday, June 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 178,623 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,209,277.71.

NASDAQ:PGEN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.93. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Precigen by 1,422.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 802,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Precigen by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after buying an additional 726,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Third Security LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,771,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Precigen by 1,280.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 460,959 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

