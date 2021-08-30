Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Receives $24.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCLAF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS:TCLAF remained flat at $$19.69 during midday trading on Monday. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.35.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

