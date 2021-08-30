Trex (NYSE:TREX) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.80

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.80 and last traded at $112.36, with a volume of 3482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. Trex’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trex by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after buying an additional 137,260 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Trex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Trex by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,571,000 after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 19.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Trex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

