Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 3,944 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,916 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $31,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $53,000. CX Institutional increased its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.19. 418,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,650. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

