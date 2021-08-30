Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 65,385 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 686,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,385 shares during the period. Unilever comprises 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $40,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 86,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of UL traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,447. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

