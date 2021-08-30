Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,249 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 140.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after purchasing an additional 693,188 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 37.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $134.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

