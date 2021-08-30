Truist Downgrades EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Hold

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

NYSE:EOG opened at $69.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

