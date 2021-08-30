Truist Securities Boosts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $390.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $367.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $450.00.

ROKU opened at $357.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. Roku has a 12 month low of $150.38 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.38. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 217.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roku will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Insiders sold a total of 437,209 shares of company stock valued at $172,155,798 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

