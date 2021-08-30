Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

TKLS stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14. Trutankless has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.34.

Trutankless Company Profile

Trutankless, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale, research, and development of smart electric tank less water heater. The company was founded on March 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

