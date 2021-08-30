Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
TKLS stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14. Trutankless has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.34.
Trutankless Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Trutankless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trutankless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.