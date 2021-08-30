Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TPC opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $981,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 33.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tutor Perini (TPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.