Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 103,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,341,994 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.51.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TUYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tuya during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $264,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

