Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,737 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 76.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LI. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 766.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311,998 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,404,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,321 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in Li Auto by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.64. 283,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,488,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -176.63. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. cut their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.65.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

