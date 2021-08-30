Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $25.03 on Monday, hitting $2,905.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,115. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,623.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,892.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

