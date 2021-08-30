Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

CRM traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $265.34. The company had a trading volume of 225,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,906. The stock has a market cap of $245.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

