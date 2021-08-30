Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $509.57.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,616. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.26. 191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,538. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.16. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 0.60.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
