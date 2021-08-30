U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report $5.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.69 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.54 billion to $23.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.89 billion to $23.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Compass Point upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,627,000 after purchasing an additional 608,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.