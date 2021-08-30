U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Short Interest Update

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the July 29th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 200,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,909. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USWS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,661,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,569 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,146,137 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 191,522 shares during the period. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USWS stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95. U.S. Well Services has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.67.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

