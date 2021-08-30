Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Trading 5.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $339.00 and last traded at $339.00. 450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 99,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.54.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 991.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth $15,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 103.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth $12,190,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 101.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

