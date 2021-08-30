UBS Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €151.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €162.82 ($191.55).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR:DHER opened at €120.00 ($141.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion and a PE ratio of -17.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €119.98. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.