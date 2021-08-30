UBS Group Boosts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $300.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $111.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.62.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $358.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.07. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BioNTech by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

