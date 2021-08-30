UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

