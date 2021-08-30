UFP Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.
UFP Industries has increased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. UFP Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.
Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $78.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97.
In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UFP Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of UFP Industries worth $21,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.