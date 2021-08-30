UFP Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

UFP Industries has increased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. UFP Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $78.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UFP Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of UFP Industries worth $21,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

