Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $415.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.00.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $387.23 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

